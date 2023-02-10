JUST IN
Indian stock markets to continue underperforming EM peers: Morgan Stanley
Sebi probing Adani's links with investors in aborted $2.5 billion FPO
MSCI cuts HCL Tech's weightage; stock trades as top loser on Sensex, Nifty
HG Infra hits 52-week high, rallies 13% in two days post Q3 results
M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks
Stock of this Murugappa Group company has zoomed over 100% in 9 months
Zomato dips 7% on profit booking as loss widens to Rs 347 crore in Q3
Paytm slips 9% intra-day as nearly 5% equity changes hands on NSE
Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas hit 52-week lows
Sustainalytics downgrades three Adani companies' governance scores
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Sebi probing Adani's links with investors in aborted $2.5 billion FPO
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Indian stock markets to continue underperforming EM peers: Morgan Stanley

Earlier in November 2022, Morgan Stanley had reiterated its stance on the Indian markets and said that the bull-run remained intact. Back then, they expected the Sensex to hit 80,000 levels by Dec '23

Topics
Indian markets Morgan Stanley | Market Outlook | Morgan Stanley

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

morgan stanley, morgan
Photo: Shutterstock

Indian stock markets are likely to continue to underperform emerging market (EM) peers, said analysts at Morgan Stanley led by Ridham Desai, their head of India research and India equity strategist, in a report co-authored with Sheela Rathi and Nayant Parekh. That said, the analysts believe India’s relative fundamentals in terms of earnings growth remains strong.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian markets Morgan Stanley

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 15:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.