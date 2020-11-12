Indians may soon be able to tap LRS route for MF, AIF play in Gujarat IFSC

Resident individuals may soon be able to invest in listed securities on exchanges set up at Gujarat's if the recommendations of an IFSCA-appointed committee are accepted.

The securities include global depository receipts (GDRs), alternative investment funds (AIFs), (MFs), and InVITs that are issued by foreign entities.

On Wednesday, the 7-member committee, set up three months ago, recommended a host of measures for enhancing retail participation in the IFSC.

One of the key recommendations is to allow resident individuals to invest in AIFs or MFs in the IFSC via the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) route.

Under LRS, a resident individual can remit up to $250,000 every financial year to invest in securities such as GDRs, mutual funds, and InVITs, and equity shares of foreign companies listed on overseas stock exchanges. This can provide resident individuals access to various avenues in offshore jurisdictions.

As it stands, however, the RBI does not specifically permit resident individuals to utilise LRS remittances for investment in IFSC.

The outward remittances under the LRS route were about $13.8 billion and $18.8 billion in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively, data from RBI shows.

LRS contributes a significant pool of money for investments in offshore jurisdictions and several globally focussed funds, which are traditionally managed by fund managers operating from offshore financial centres such as Singapore, Hong Kong and London. This has led to the fund management income, brokerage income and other ancillary support services income shifting abroad, said experts.

"Permitting resident individuals to invest in AIFs or MFs will create a level playing field for such funds set up in IFSC.

It will also assist Indian fund managers in the IFSC to handle a big pool of LRS money, thereby bringing fund management income and other ancillary support services income back to India," said Suresh Swamy, partner, PwC India.

He added that appropriate checks and balances can be incorporated to curb round tripping of funds. "Such funds should be directed to invest monies raised under the LRS route for making investments solely in securities issued by non-Indian entities, which are otherwise permitted for direct investment under the LRS route. Such monies should not be utilised to make investments back in India in any manner whatsoever," Swamy said.

Current regulations do not allow the LRS route to be used for speculation activity, including trading in derivatives or any other financial instrument, as well as for funding margin calls. This can be a problem, as the majority of products to be traded on the international exchanges, be it currency, commodity or equity, will be derivatives-based.

Participants in the derivatives are generally divided into hedgers, speculators, margin traders and arbitrageurs. These often leverage or pay a fraction of the total value of their positions to trade.

"The RBI should allow remittances for margins or margin calls to the IFSC exchange under the LRS Scheme, thereby permitting resident individuals to trade in derivatives of foreign companies listed on the IFSC," said Swamy.