Indices to remain range-bound in 2022 as earnings catch up: Ajay Garg

It has mostly been a one-way street for the Indian equity markets in 2021. AJAY GARG, managing director at Equirus, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that he expects a lot of action in the debt segment over the next few years given how the interest rates play out.

Edited excerpts: What’s your market outlook for 2022? It is difficult to predict the market in a shorter time frame, though it would not surprise us so see indices remain range bound in 2022 as earnings catch up with the current multiples. The few sectors which didn’t move like capital goods and real estate ...