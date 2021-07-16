Indices trade flat, close week with 1.4% gains; HCL Tech falls 3%

-
ALSO READ
Trading disruption
Partial profit-booking in equities is a good option for investors
Markets fall for third day amid sell-off in RIL; Sensex falls 500 points
Markets see worst weekly setback since May, Sensex off 7.8% from peak
Market may need new catalysts to rise meaningfully, says Jigar Shah
-
The Sensex and Nifty pulled back from their all-time highs to settle on a flat note on Friday, owing to sell-offs mainly in IT and banking counters amid a lack of directional cues from global markets.
After surging to its new all-time high of 53,290.81 in early trading, the Sensex ended 18.79 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 53,140.06.
The broader Nifty edged lower by 0.80 points or 0.01 per cent at 15,923.40 — its first drop in five sessions. Intra-day, the index soared to its lifetime high of 15,962.25 before moving down.
On the Sensex chart, HCL Technologies was the top loser, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, NTPC, and IndusInd Bank.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, and Reliance were among the gainers.
During the week, the Sensex rallied 753 points or 1.43 per cent, while the Nifty surged 233.60 points or 1.48 per cent.
“Indian markets opened with gains; however, failed to maintain and ended flattish as profit-booking was triggered in major sectors barring pharma. Buying interest was seen in the pharma sector in anticipation of strong Q1 results. The risk of profit-booking is rising due to elevated performance and lack of direction from the Western developed markets with flat performance recently,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue as net sellers in the domestic equity market during the past few days, he added.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended with losses, while Hong Kong was positive.
Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.33 per cent to $73.71 per barrel.
On the forex market front, the rupee ended lower by 3 paise at 74.57 against the US dollar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU