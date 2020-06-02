IndiGo Q4 net loss at Rs 871 crore, EBITDAR margin slips to 1% from 28% YoY

Private airline on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 870.8 crore for the March quarter of FY20 (Q4FY20) as air travel remained severely disrupted during the quarter due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.



The airline had logged a net profit of Rs 589.6 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q4FY19), and Rs 496 crore in the December quarter of FY20.

The net loss beat Street estimates for net loss which had varied from Rs 2,604.7 crore, pegged by Elara Capital, to Rs 1,015.4 crore, estimated by HSBC.



For the full fiscal year, the low cost airline’s net loss stood at Rs 233.7 crore.



The loss before tax, however, was at Rs 1,289.8 crore compared to profit of Rs 626.1 crore in Q4FY19.



The revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,299.1 crore, up 5.27 per cent year-on-yar (YoY), from Rs 7,883.3 crore earned in Q4FY19. Sequentially, the revenue dropped 16.4 per cent from Rs 9,931.7 crore.



Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expected the revenue to come in at Rs 7,345.2 crore.



“We expect 11 per cent YoY decline in passenger revenues on account of around 5 per cent YoY decline in passenger volumes and 6.5 per cent decline in fares. Overall, revenue decline of 7 per cent is lower due to higher contribution of ancillary revenues,” they wrote in their earnings preview report.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR), one of the key metrics, to judge the profitability of an airline came in at Rs 86.7 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,192.6 crore in Q4FY19 and Rs 1,960.7 crore in Q3FY20.



The EBITDAR margin, on the other hand, stood at 1 per cent, down from 27.9 per cent YoY.



Basic EPS turned negative during the quarter at Rs 22.63, the management said in a statement.



On Tuesday, the counter closed at Rs 946 apiece, down 0.8 per cent on the BSE. During the quarter under review, the stock of the Mumbai-based airline marginally outperformed the market. The stock price of slipped 20 per cent, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex skid 28.5 per cent during the period, ACE Equity data show.