Indirect transfers: Category-IIFPIs knock on govt doors for relaxation

A section of lobby groups has asked the central government to reconsider its stance on indirect transfer provisions on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). At present, all FPIs under category-II are subject to such transfer provisions, impacting close to 20 per cent of FPIs including a sizeable number of funds from Mauritius and the Cayman Islands.

Their request is the exemption of all sub-categories other than ‘corporate’ or ‘family office’ from these provisions. To facilitate this, the grandfathering provisions should extend to FPIs registered as category-I or ...