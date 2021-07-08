Inflows in equity MFs drop from 14-month high in May to Rs 5,988 cr in June

-
ALSO READ
Mutual funds continue to trim positions in heavyweights in February
Mutual funds plan to launch a slew of FMPs as bond yields increase
Mutual fund penetration in India among lowest, shows Jefferies report
Odisha eyes medals at 2021 Khelo India Games, to support state's new talent
Securitisation volume crosses Rs 26,000 crore in Q3: Crisil report
-
Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 5,988 crore in June, making it the fourth consecutive monthly inflow amid a rally in stock markets.
The inflows in June, however, were lower than Rs 10,083 crore in May which saw the highest fund infusion in 14 months, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Thursday.
Equity schemes saw net inflow of Rs 3,437 crore in April and Rs 9,115 crore in March. Prior to this, equity schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021.
Inflows into equity and equity-linked open ended schemes were at Rs 5,988.17 crore in June.
Barring equity linked saving schemes (ELSS) and value funds, which saw withdrawal to the tune of Rs 792 crore and Rs 115 crore respectively, all the equity schemes witnessed inflow last month.
Within the categories of equity funds, mid-cap funds saw the largest net inflow at Rs 1,729 crore. This was followed by a net inflow of Rs 1,207 crore in thematic funds and Rs 1,087 crore in flexi cap funds.
Apart from equities, investors put in Rs 12,361 crore in hybrid funds in the month under review. This included Rs 9,060 crore in arbitrage funds.
Further, gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflow of about Rs 360 crore last month, compared to Rs 288 crore in May.
In addition, investors infused Rs 3,566 crore in debt mutual funds last month after pulling out Rs 44,512 crore in May.
Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net inflow of Rs 15,320 crore across all segments during the period under review, compared to an outflow of Rs 38,602 crore in May.
The asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose to an all-time high of Rs 33.67 lakh crore in June-end from Rs 33 lakh crore in May-end.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU