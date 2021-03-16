JUST IN
Network 18 Media and Investments settles case with Sebi; pays Rs 1.56 cr
Business Standard

Mutual Funds continue to trim positions in heavyweights in February

Most large MFs remained underweight on banking and overweight on capital goods

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Positive flows were seen in NTPC (Rs 700 crore), IndusInd Bank (Rs 700 crore) and L&T (Rs 650 crore)

In February, mutual funds continued to trim positions in heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel (Rs 2,800 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 1,700 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 1,500 crore) and HDFC (Rs 1,400 crore) as investors continued to redeem money in equity schemes.

Most large MFs remained underweight on banking and overweight on capital goods. Mid-cap additions included SAIL (Rs 540 crore), IRCTC (Rs 430 crore) and Jindal Steel (Rs 290 crore), while major reductions included Dixon Tech (Rs 440 crore), Max Fin (Rs 400 crore) and PI Industries (Rs 390 crore).

Small-cap additions were PVR (Rs 380 crore), Railtel (Rs 280 crore) and ESAB (Rs 230 crore) while key reductions were Engineers India (Rs 240 crore), Indian Energy Exchange (Rs 160 crore) and Just Dial (Rs 140 crore).
First Published: Tue, March 16 2021. 01:02 IST

