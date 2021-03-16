Mutual Funds continue to trim positions in heavyweights in February

-
-
Positive flows were seen in NTPC (Rs 700 crore), IndusInd Bank (Rs 700 crore) and L&T (Rs 650 crore). Most large MFs remained underweight on banking and overweight on capital goods. Mid-cap additions included SAIL (Rs 540 crore), IRCTC (Rs 430 crore) and Jindal Steel (Rs 290 crore), while major reductions included Dixon Tech (Rs 440 crore), Max Fin (Rs 400 crore) and PI Industries (Rs 390 crore).
