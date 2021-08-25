Infosys becomes 4th Indian company to touch $100 bn market capitalisation

on Tuesday became the fourth Indian company to touch a of $100 billion.

The IT services major has joined the league of TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank for crossing the $100 billion-mark in terms of (m-cap).

The milestone was achieved during the morning trade when the scrip was trading at its 52-week high value of Rs 1,755.6 on the BSE, which took the m-cap to Rs 7. 47 trillion or $100.78 billion. However, during the close of the trading session, it pared the earlier gains and settled 1.06 per cent lower at Rs 1,720.75.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares had opened at Rs 1,750 apiece and then jumped to its 52-week high value of Rs 1,757. It closed the counter at Rs 1,721.5, lower 0.99 per cent as compared with the previous close. According to the latest m-cap data, RIL is the most-valued firm at Rs 13.7 trillion, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at Rs 13.4 trillion and HDFC Bank at Rs 8.42 trillion.

