Infosys gains 4%, nears record high amid report Co may win Daimler deal

Shares of moved higher by 4 per cent to Rs 1,144 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Monday amid a report that the company has emerged as the front runner for a multi-year, $1.3 billion deal from Daimler.

The deal involves transferring of 500-600 Daimler employees to the (IT) firm and is focused on infrastructure management services, networks, and data centres, The Times of India reported.

The stock was 3.5 per cent away from its record high level of Rs 1,185 touched on October 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, and ATP on Friday announced the renewal of their partnership for a further three years. The agreement will see continue as Global Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner of ATP, through 2023.

“As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys has been instrumental in supporting ATP’s development of key digital assets and infrastructure, including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP app. Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world,” Infosys said in a press release on November 20.

At 03:04 pm, Infosys was trading 3.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,141 on the BSE, against a 0.53 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 10.1 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.