Infosys records sharpest intra-day fall in 2 yrs post weak Q4 nos; tanks 9%

-
ALSO READ
Infosys Q4 result analysis: Buy, sell or hold? What brokerages suggest
Election results 2022: Date, time, how & where to watch counting of votes
Sensex slips for 3rd day, ends 237 pts down; HDFC duo top drags, ITC up 2%
Sensex, Nifty end on a flat note; ITC gains 2%, Tata Steel slips 3%
Infosys Q4 net rises 12% YoY; projects revenue growth of 13-15% in FY22-23
-
Shares of Infosys tanked 9 per cent to Rs 1,592.05 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22).
The stock reported its sharpest intra-day fall in past two years. Earlier, on March 23, 2020, Infosys had plunged 12 per cent in the intra-day trade on the BSE, data shows. At 09:30 am, the stock was trading 6.5 per cent lower at Rs 1,635, as compared to a 1.7 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
In Q4FY22, Infosys' earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin was down 190 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 21.6 per cent due to lesser days, lower utilisation, and higher visa costs. The company's revenue in US dollar terms grew 0.7 per cent QoQ to $4,280 million, and was up 1.2 per cent QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms.
Moreover, Infosys' margin guidance of 21-23 per cent for FY23 is 100bp lower from its earlier guidance in FY22. It has guided for a revenue growth of 13-15 per cent for FY23.
That said, analysts see scope for an upward revision in coming quarters as evident from past trends.
The company mentioned that they have been in active discussions with clients in terms of price increase amid cost pressure due to supply side challenges. Infosys indicated that clients recognised the same and are now receptive to the discussion. Though attrition in LTM jumped 220bp to 27.7 per cent, the management said it has fallen by 5 per cent on a quarterly annualized basis. Utilization remains high, but should trend lower going forward.
"Infosys posted weak earnings in Q4FY22 with slow growth and a meaningful dip in margin. Though growth in Q4FY22 was muted, demand remains intact and the order book remains strong. The management’s FY23 growth guidance and high headcount addition provide further visibility on demand. We expect Infosys to deliver margin on the higher side of its guidance band, with strong growth and reduced dependence on sub-contractors as attrition falls," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a result update.
"FY23 revenue growth guidance is stronger-than-expected at 13-15 per cent YoY in constant currency (CC) terms versus our 12-14 per cent estimate. Margin guidance of 21-23 per cent was in-line with our estimate, but below the Street at 22-24 per cent. In a nutshell, the Q4-FY22 numbers were an all-around miss, but good F23 revenue growth guidance," according to brokerage firm Morgan Stanley. CLICK HERE FOR MORE BROKERAGES VIEW
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU