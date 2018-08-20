Infosys recovers 2% after 4% drop in early trade as CFO Ranganath quits

-
ALSO READ
Infosys CFO Ranganath quits; move may impact firm's stabilisation efforts
News digest: Kerala floods, L&T buyback, Infosys CFO quits, and more
Infosys slaps countersuit of Rs 1 billion against ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal
CFO optimism lowest in four years, says Dun & Bradstreet
Faster rate of wage hike may impact profitability, says Infosys
-
Infosys recovered 2.2% from its early morning low of Rs 1,374. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.75% or 286 points at 38,234. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 2.57 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
In a release on Saturday, Infosys said that the board of directors has accepted the resignation of M. D. Ranganath as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the Company.
The board will immediately commence the search for the next CFO. The company also said that Ranganath will continue in his current position till November 16, which will ensure smooth transitioning of role to his successor.
Infosys has outperformed the market by gaining 19% in the past three months, despite today’s fall. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 10% during the same period. In the past six months (up 24%) and one year (up 52%) too, the stock outpaces the index which gained 13% and 21%, respectively, during the period.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU