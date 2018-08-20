Infosys recovers 2% after 4% drop in early trade as CFO Ranganath quits

Shares of was trading 2% lower at Rs 1,401, falling 4% in early morning trade on the BSE, after the company’s chief financial officer (CFO), M D Ranganath, has decided to leave the major to pursue external opportunities.

recovered 2.2% from its early morning low of Rs 1,374. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.75% or 286 points at 38,234. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined 2.57 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.

In a release on Saturday, said that the board of directors has accepted the resignation of M. D. Ranganath as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the Company.

The board will immediately commence the search for the next The company also said that Ranganath will continue in his current position till November 16, which will ensure smooth transitioning of role to his successor.

Infosys has outperformed the market by gaining 19% in the past three months, despite today’s fall. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 10% during the same period. In the past six months (up 24%) and one year (up 52%) too, the stock outpaces the index which gained 13% and 21%, respectively, during the period.