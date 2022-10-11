Infosys shares drop 2.6% despite buyback proposal, end at Rs 1,425

Shares of Infosys declined 2.6 per cent to finish at Rs 1,425 on Tuesday, a day after the IT major said it will soon decide on a buyback programme. The stock underperformed both the and the IT index, which fell 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

The buyback proposal comes at a time when investor sentiment towards has taken a sharp U-turn. From being the best-performing sector post the pandemic, have fallen out of favour amid fears of a global recession. Shares of Infosys are down 25 per cent this year.

Analysts expect the company to announce a Rs 11,000-crore buyback. “Considering a net-worth of Rs 74,000 crore, maximum size of the buyback can be Rs 18,500cr (as a company can buy back up to a maximum of 25 per cent of its net-worth). However, given its capital allocation policy of returning 85 per cent of free cash flows to and the expected dividend payments, we believe the buyback is likely to be Rs 11,000-12,000 crore,” said Sriram Velayudhan, Vice President, IIFL Alternative Research.

In recent years, Infosys has done three . In November 2017, it did a Rs 13,000-crore buyback followed by Rs 8,260-crore one in January 2019 and Rs 9,200 crore in April last year.

“Infosys has returned about 73 per cent of its between FY20-FY22, which is behind its target of 85 per cent (cash to be returned between FY20-FY24). We believe Infosys to do a of Rs 25,000 crore in FY23, therefore to reach 85 per cent goal, it will likely be doing buyback of about Rs 11,000 crore in FY23,” said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. He expects Infosys to opt for an open market buyback and set a maximum price between Rs 1,750 and Rs 1,850 per share.

Infosys’ board will meet on October 13 to consider the buyback proposal, along with its September quarter financials.