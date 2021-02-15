Infosys, Wipro, TCS: How to trade frontline IT stocks in the current market

NIFTY IT: After the recent correction, the index is gradually rising. However, the resistance range of 27,000 to 26,500 has become the immediate hurdle. The next bigger upside is above this resistance, which the index seems to be attempting to conquer as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is well positioned with a positive crossover.

The support comes at 25,200 mark. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Infosys Ltd (INFY): This counter is attempting to cross the next resistance of Rs 1,360 level, on the closing basis. Once that happens, the next up move may see a rally towards Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,425 ...