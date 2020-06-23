JUST IN
CSB Bank hits over 4-month high, stock rallies 24% in four days
Business Standard
Infosys, Wipro, TCS: Should you sell IT stocks as Trump blocks H1B visa?

The Nifty IT index now needs to scale above its 200-DMA placed at 14,888 to embark on a new trend

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

US President Donald Trump has suspended the entry into the United States of certain foreign workers on Monday - a move the White House said would help the Covid-19-battered economy. . The visa suspension, which runs to the end of the year, will open up 525,000 jobs for U.

S. workers, a senior administration official said on a call with reporters. READ MORE HERE So, how should you trade information technology stocks in this backdrop? Here are the key levels you need to keep a tab on. NIFTY IT: The index is trading between 200-days moving average (DMA) and 100-DMA, as per the daily ...

First Published: Tue, June 23 2020. 11:47 IST

