Infy, Bharti Airtel: Stocks that Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi is bullish on

BUY INFOSYS LTD | TARGET: Rs 1,450 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,300
INFY has been trading in a narrow range for the past few trading days and has recently rebounded from the supporting trend-line on the daily chart suggesting a good opportunity to accumulate the counter from a short to medium-term perspective with a favourable risk-reward ratio. The stock is comfortably placed near its 21 DEMA indicating a positive trend accompanied by the 14 period RSI has witnessed positive crossover re-affirming the positive biases in the counter.
BUY BHARTI AIRTEL LTD | TARGET: Rss 600 | STOP LOSS: Rs 530
BHARTIARTL has witnessed consolidation range breakout and has managed to sustain above the same in the past few trading sessions. On the daily chart, the stock is placed well above the cluster of its major exponential moving averages indicating inherent strength. The stock has also witnessed fresh longs at higher levels suggesting strong hands accumulating the counter from short to medium-term perspective, followed by the technical indicators affirming the bullish view in the counter in near future.
BUY ICICIGI | TARGET: Rs 1,560 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,385
ICICIGI has seen some significant movement in the recent past post the breach above its 200 DEMA on the daily time frame and has reversed its trend to the upside. Also, the counter has respected its supporting trend-line and is in its early cycle of witnessing higher highs higher lows. On the oscillator front, 14 period RSI has seen recovery from the oversold region and is comfortably placed in the mid-zone heading northwards indicating strength in its up move.
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager - equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal
