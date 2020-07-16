Infosys, Wipro, TCS: Charts suggest more upside potential for IT stocks

Shares of IT companies jumped up to 12.5 per cent on Thursday after sector majors Infosys and Wipro reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21). The Nifty IT index advanced over 5.5 per cent to 17,373 levels with 9 out of 10 constituents trading in the green.

Here's a look at what technical indicators suggest for IT stocks and how you should trade them - NIFTY IT: On Wednesday, the index climbed a high of 16,624 levels, approximately 260 points away from a lifetime high. Now, with an opening above 16,884 at a new all-time high today, the ...