Infosys, Wipro, TCS: Charts suggest more upside potential for IT stocks

For Nifty IT, the immediate support comes in at 16,400 levels on a closing basis and the rally should move towards 17,500 and 17,700 levels.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Shares of IT companies jumped up to 12.5 per cent on Thursday after sector majors Infosys and Wipro reported better-than-expected results for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21). The Nifty IT index advanced over 5.5 per cent to 17,373 levels with 9 out of 10 constituents trading in the green.

Here's a look at what technical indicators suggest for IT stocks and how you should trade them - NIFTY IT: On Wednesday, the index climbed a high of 16,624 levels, approximately 260 points away from a lifetime high. Now, with an opening above 16,884 at a new all-time high today, the ...

First Published: Thu, July 16 2020. 10:31 IST

