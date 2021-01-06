Inox Leisure, PVR extends gain as TN state allows 100% capacity in cinemas

-
ALSO READ
Inox Leisure, PVR surge up to 17% on reopening of cinemas from October 15
PVR, Inox Leisure gain up to 8% as cinemas reopen in Maharashtra
Multiplex operators in focus; PVR, Inox Leisure up over 5% in a weak market
PVR, Inox Leisure tumble up to 16% in 2 days over Covid-19 fears
Content from Bollywood, other regional languages in pipeline: Cinepolis MD
-
Shares of multiplex operators, Inox Leisure and PVR, surged up to 8 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday after the Tamil Nadu government allowed movie theatres to operate at 100 per cent capacity in the state.
Among individual stocks, Inox Leisure rallied 8 per cent to Rs 341, while PVR was up 3 per cent at Rs 1,459 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up marginally by 0.04 per cent at 48,455 points. These stocks were trading higher for the fifth straight trading day, gaining 21 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, during the period.
On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government said that the decision was taken as the number of Covid-19 infections is coming down in the state. The government had earlier permitted theatres to screen movies with 50 per cent occupancy. The decision comes ahead of the Pongal festival when new movies are slated for release and at a time when new coronavirus clusters – star hotels, IIT-Madras - are cropping up, according to Business Standard report. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
The 100 per cent capacity in cinemas is a key positive as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu states account for a significant chunk of collections. Over the medium term, the prospect of the sector as a whole remains intact, given limited out-of-home entertainment options available in the country.
“While near-term pressures are evident, we believe that the long-term prospects for the film exhibition industry, where PVR is the leader in terms of screens and brand equity, are intact as Indians have limited out-of-the home entertainment options. Once India recovers from the pandemic, multiplexes will see a full rebound in footfalls. The industry structure is also in favor of larger players i.e. PVR, Inox and Cinepolis could witness more consolidation. This is a consumer discretionary play where we believe there is considerable headroom for growth,” analysts at Nirmal Bang Equities said in September quarter result update.
Meanwhile, in the past year, PVR (down 21 per cent) and Inox Leisure (down 9 per cent) have underperformed the market by reporting negative returns. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 19 per cent during the year.
On December 8, 2020, PVR said that rating agency Crisil reaffirmed its rating on the long-term bank facilities and debt programmes of the company at 'CRISIL AA/Negative'. The negative outlook reflects CRISIL's expectation of the potential weakening of the credit profile over the next 2-3 months if occupancy remains muted despite resumption of operations. Lower-than-expected ramp-up in occupancy, resulting in continued high cash losses, would remain a key rating sensitivity factor, Crisil said in rating rationale.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU