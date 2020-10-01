Inox Leisure, PVR surge up to 17% on reopening of cinemas from October 15

-
ALSO READ
Multiplex operators in focus; PVR, Inox Leisure up over 5% in a weak market
Multiplex operators trade weak; PVR tanks 10%, Inox Leisure hits 52-wk low
PVR, Inox Leisure decline up to 8% on posting losses for March quarter
PVR, Inox Leisure hit 52-wk lows in a firm market; tank over 50% in 2 mths
Multiplex, hotel stocks hit 52-week lows on extension of lockdown
-
The central government has permitted reopening of cinemas from October 15 with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity outside containment zones adhering to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which will be issued by the I&B Ministry.
Among individual stocks, Inox Leisure surged 17 per cent to Rs 318 on the BSE on the back of over four-fold jump in trading volumes. A combined 1.2 million equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till 09:21 am.
Shares of PVR rallied 15 per cent to Rs 1,395 on the BSE. A combined 1.8 million equity shares have changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.2 per cent at 38,528 points.
“The reopening of cinemas across the country with 50 per cent of capacity is a positive for multiplexes while permission from state governments will be necessary to reopen cinemas in respective states (In Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, cinemas will remain shut in October). Release slate of upcoming movies and initial response from moviegoers hold the key to a faster recovery,” ICICI Securities said in a note.
"We continue to believe PVR is a proxy play on urban/semi urban discretionary spends but near term outlook remains hazy. Current liquidity of Rs 550 crore (including undrawn limit of Rs 150 crore), post rights issue will ensure liquidity in prolonged lockdown. We will closely track the reopening of cinemas in India amid Covid-19 and turn buyer only when we witness footfall revival and stability. The tail of pandemic remains the most important factor," the brokerage firm said in report dated September 15, 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU