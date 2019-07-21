Institutional investors need reassurance on governance, says Jigar Shah

The markets will now react to the June-quarter earnings of India Inc, besides global cues, over the next few weeks. Jigar Shah, chief executive officer at Maybank Kim Eng Securities, tells Puneet Wadhwa that as a base case, his six- to nine-month Nifty50 target is 10,500.

The market, he says, will present more bottom-up opportunities this year and a broad-based rally seems difficult. Edited excerpts: What are your expectations from the June-quarter results? Your earnings growth estimates for the Nifty in FY20? Consensus earnings growth for Nifty stocks is in the high twenties for ...