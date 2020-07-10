Insurance stocks in focus; SBI Life, HDFC Life up 4%; ICICI Pru slips 3%

Shares of were in focus at the bourses on Friday, with and Company gaining up to 4 per cent on the BSE as their new business premiums (NBP) contracted by lesser margin on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in June as compared to April and May.

The NBP of life contracted 10.46 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in June, it is, however, indicative of recovery signs after the government decided to gradually unlock. Life insurers had seen their NBP decline 32.6 per cent and 25.4 per cent in April and May, respectively.