New business premiums of life insurance firms decline by 10% in June

While new business premiums (NBP) of life insurance contracted 10.46 per cent year on year (yoy) in the month of June, the development is a sign that things are picking up after the government decided to gradually unlock. This is because life had seen their NBP decline 32.6 per cent and 25.4 per cent in April and May respectively.

In June, life insurers collected NBP of Rs 28,868.68 crore compared to Rs 32,241.33 crore in the same period, a year ago. NBP is the premium acquired from new policies for a particular year.

In the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY21), life saw their NBP decline 18.46 per cent to Rs 49,335.43 crore from Rs 60,637.22 crore in Q1FY20, owing to a strict lockdown enforced by the authorities to keep the spread of the deadly virus in check.





State-owned insurance behemoth, the Life Insurance Corporation, also saw its NBP shrink 12.65 per cent in June to Rs 22,736.84 crore but in the previous few months, the extent of decline was much more severe. The corporation saw its NBP fall 31 per cent YoY in March, 32 per cent in April and 24 per cent in May. In Q1FY21, its NBP figures declined by 18.45 per cent to Rs 36,530 crore from Rs 44,974.78 crore. It was, however, expecting to post a positive growth in June.

Private insurers, on the other hand, have done well as NBP shrank by just 1.27 per cent in June to Rs 6,131.84 crore. In Q1FY21, the NBP of private insurers, 23 in total, declined 19.17 per cent to Rs 12,805.41 crore from Rs 15,842.44 crore in Q1FY20.



Life insurers, especially private ones, have revamped their traditional channels of distribution that got disrupted due to the lockdown to include more digital tools for acquiring, retaining and servicing clients and thus completely digitizing the process of selling and servicing customers. LIC is also focusing on providing more and more digital solutions for service delivery and procurement of new policies. It is also focusing on on other distribution channels such as bancassurance and the direct marketing channel, which includes the online channel.