Interest rate-hike risks have BofA Securities revise Nifty target

-
ALSO READ
BofA revises Nifty target from 19,100 to 17,000 citing rate hike risks
Markets not fully pricing in rising crude oil price-led inflation: Analysts
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across models from Sept; stock rises 2.9%
Budget 2022: Centre boosts STT target as mop-up beats expectation
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, BofA buy Rs 225-crore Zee Entertainment shares
-
BofA Securities has revised its Nifty target for December 2022 to 17,000, from 19,100, to price in the risks on account of rising interest rates and bond yields. The brokerage said it now expects a fast US Federal Reserve (Fed) hiking cycle.
"Our US economists are now expecting seven rate hikes in calendar year 2022 (CY22), starting March, and a further four hikes in calendar year 2023, of 25 basis points (bps) each. Also, there are concerns around a potential 50-bp hike in March, 100 bps by July, and inter-meeting hikes, among others. Within India, we expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to hike by 100 bps by March 2023," said a note by BofA.
The note further said that market valuation contracts if it is above long-term averages before the start of the hike cycle.
"Given the current market valuations, we think valuation contraction is likely," the note said.
However, the note added that there have been instances of Indian markets delivering positive returns during rate hikes by the RBI or the Fed, driven by earnings growth, even as valuations contracted.
"We believe India's corporate earnings could structurally outpace nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth, led by the start of multi-year capital expenditure (capex)/credit growth/start-up cycles and 'growth-focused' fiscal and monetary policies," the note said.
The note added that India's CY22 earnings are likely the best among emerging markets.
"A strong outlook is reflected in our macro analysts maintaining their views of 8.2 per cent real GDP growth in 2022-23," the note said.
The note said political stability is a crucial risk, the market's breadth is likely to narrow, and volatility could rise.
"We upgrade select defensive sectors having valuation comfort, like staples and health care. We maintain an overweight skew in favour of domestic and capex-focused cyclical, industrial, and financial. Contrary to perception, past cycles suggest limited risk to the capex cycle from rising rates," it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU