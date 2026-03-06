Friday, March 06, 2026 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency / Crypto curiosity spikes among Indian women, 85% to invest soon: CoinSwitch

Crypto curiosity spikes among Indian women, 85% to invest soon: CoinSwitch

According to the data, 62 per cent of women respondents said they are very likely to invest in crypto in the next 6-12 months, while another 23 per cent said they are somewhat likely to invest

female Investors in crypto

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:12 PM IST
As many as 85 per cent of Indian women are likely to start investing in cryptocurrency markets, signaling a major influx of female investors into the digital asset market, according to a CoinSwitch survey released ahead of International Women’s Day, which falls on Sunday, March 8.
 
According to the data, 62 per cent of women respondents said they are very likely to invest in crypto in the next 6–12 months, while another 23 per cent said they are somewhat likely to invest, underscoring the strong pipeline of new female investors. Only 3 per cent said they were unlikely to invest, reflecting growing curiosity and confidence among women toward digital assets.  The survey, which included responses from 1,000 female users across the country, highlights a clear shift in how Indian women are aware of and engaging with digital assets.
 
 
“Millennial and mid-career women are leading this trend. Women aged 25–34 account for 43 per cent of respondents, while 28 per cent fall within the 35–44 age group, meaning more than 70 per cent of participants are between 25 and 44 years old,” the survey noted.
 
The study also highlighted how women approach investment decisions. About 8 per cent depend on professional advisors, 18 per cent rely on friends or family, and roughly 57 per cent said they make crypto investment decisions independently.

Caution prevails

At the same time, many women appear to be approaching crypto cautiously. Nearly 60 per cent allocate less than 5 per cent of their monthly income to crypto, suggesting that digital assets are largely viewed as a diversification tool rather than a primary investment.

“Women in India are showing a growing interest in crypto, but what stands out is the thoughtful way many are approaching it. The survey indicates that women are gradually exploring digital assets as part of a diversified portfolio while actively seeking reliable information and education before investing,” said Balaji Srihari, VP – Business, CoinSwitch.
 
Participation is also expanding beyond corporate professionals. “While private sector employees make up 34 per cent of respondents, homemakers account for 28 per cent, making them the second-largest participant group,” the survey noted.

Bitcoin remains primary entry point

When it comes to asset preference, Bitcoin remains the primary entry point, with 56 per cent of respondents saying they feel comfortable investing in it, compared to 27 per cent who preferred altcoins.
 
“Education continues to play a crucial role in driving participation. About 44 per cent of respondents said beginner-friendly learning resources would help them invest in crypto, followed by regulatory clarity (19 per cent) and easy-to-use platforms (16 per cent),” the survey added.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

