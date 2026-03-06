Dividend, bonus, stock-split: IRFC , 9 others to remain in focus next week

Shares of Cupid, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Axtel Industries, TANFAC Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Sun TV Network, Frontier Springs, and Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure are likely to remain in the spotlight during the week from Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13, 2026, following announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits.

Among them, IRFC, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Sun TV Network, and Axtel Industries will remain in focus following their announcement of dividend payouts for shareholders, while Cupid and Frontier Springs will go ex-date for bonus issues, according to BSE data. TANFAC Industries and Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure, meanwhile, will attract attention due to stock-split announcements.

Dividend stocks

SBI Cards and Payment Services has decided to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share, with the record date falling on March 11.

Sun TV Network has informed BSE that the Board of Directors will meet on March 6, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed the record date on March 12 for the dividend payout.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Axtel Industries March 9, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹12 March 9, 2026 Cupid March 9, 2026 Bonus issue 4:1 March 9, 2026 TANFAC Industries March 9, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹5/- March 9, 2026 Balmer Lawrie & Company March 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4.25 March 11, 2026 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals March 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹4 March 11, 2026 SBI Cards and Payment Services March 11, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2.50 March 11, 2026 Sun TV Network March 12, 2026 Interim Dividend March 12, 2026 Frontier Springs March 13, 2026 Bonus issue 2:1 March 13, 2026 Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure March 13, 2026 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- March 13, 2026 Indian Railway Finance Corporation March 13, 2026 Interim Dividend March 13, 2026 IRFC has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, March 9, 2026, inter alia, to consider the declaration of the second interim dividend for shareholders for the financial year 2025-26. The record date has been fixed on March 13.

(Source: BSE) Bonus issues

Cupid has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1, subject to receipt of requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals. Under the proposed bonus issue, eligible shareholders will receive four fully paid-up equity shares for every one equity share held on the record date, which will be announced in due course.

Frontier Springs has announced a bonus issue of 2:1, i.e., two new fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each. The company has revised the deemed date of allotment of bonus shares to Monday, March 16, 2026, and these shares will be available for trading on the next working day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, subject to member approval.

Stock-splits

TANFAC Industries has announced the sub-division of existing equity shares such that one equity share of ₹10 each will be subdivided into two equity shares of ₹5 each, ranking pari-passu in all respects. The company has fixed Monday, March 9, 2026, as the record date for determining eligibility for the sub-division.