Dividend, bonus, stock-split: IRFC , 9 others to remain in focus next week
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight following their corporate announcements, such as dividends, bonus issues, and subdivisions
SI Reporter New Delhi
Shares of Cupid, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Axtel Industries, TANFAC Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Sun TV Network, Frontier Springs, and Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure are likely to remain in the spotlight during the week from Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13, 2026, following announcements of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, and stock splits.
Among them, IRFC, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Sun TV Network, and Axtel Industries will remain in focus following their announcement of dividend payouts for shareholders, while Cupid and Frontier Springs will go ex-date for bonus issues, according to BSE data. TANFAC Industries and Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure, meanwhile, will attract attention due to stock-split announcements.
Dividend stocks
Among the dividend-paying companies, Axtel Industries has announced the highest interim dividend of ₹12 per share, with the record date fixed on March 9. This is followed by Balmer Lawrie & Company, which declared an interim dividend of ₹4.25 per share, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, which announced ₹4 per share. Both companies have set their record dates on March 11.
SBI Cards and Payment Services has decided to reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share, with the record date falling on March 11.
Sun TV Network has informed BSE that the Board of Directors will meet on March 6, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed the record date on March 12 for the dividend payout.
IRFC has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, March 9, 2026, inter alia, to consider the declaration of the second interim dividend for shareholders for the financial year 2025-26. The record date has been fixed on March 13.
(Source: BSE) Bonus issues
Cupid has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 4:1, subject to receipt of requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals. Under the proposed bonus issue, eligible shareholders will receive four fully paid-up equity shares for every one equity share held on the record date, which will be announced in due course.
Frontier Springs has announced a bonus issue of 2:1, i.e., two new fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each. The company has revised the deemed date of allotment of bonus shares to Monday, March 16, 2026, and these shares will be available for trading on the next working day, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, subject to member approval.
Stock-splits
TANFAC Industries has announced the sub-division of existing equity shares such that one equity share of ₹10 each will be subdivided into two equity shares of ₹5 each, ranking pari-passu in all respects. The company has fixed Monday, March 9, 2026, as the record date for determining eligibility for the sub-division.
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure has announced the sub-division of existing equity shares such that one equity share of ₹10 each will be subdivided into five equity shares of ₹2 each, ranking pari-passu in all respects. The Board of Directors has revised the record date to Friday, March 13, 2026.
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 12:57 PM IST