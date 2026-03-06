Friday, March 06, 2026 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Foreign outflows from IT stocks at 7-month high in Feb on AI shockwaves

Foreign outflows from IT stocks at 7-month high in Feb on AI shockwaves

Foreign portfolio investors sold IT stocks worth ₹16,949 crore ($1.85 billion) for the month

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Yet, February was not a one-way risk-off story

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 1:09 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Foreign outflows from India's information technology stocks hit a seven-month high in February, on worries that artificial intelligence-led disruption could squeeze ​earnings.

Foreign portfolio investors sold IT stocks worth ₹16,949 crore ($1.85 billion) for the month. That triggered a 19.5 per cent drop in the IT ‌index, its worst monthly performance since September 2008, when the global financial crisis upended equity markets, National Securities Depository (NSDL) data showed on Friday.

The 10 constituents of the index lost about $62.8 billion in market capitalisation in February after US firms such as Anthropic and Palantir unveiled key updates in AI automation. Last year, FPIs offloaded a record ₹75,000 crore ($8.18 billion) of IT stocks on weaker earnings and softer client spending.

 

"The IT sector is facing multiple headwinds, particularly from the rapid advancement of AI tools," said Piyush Gupta, fund manager at AlphaGrep Investment ‌Management.

Constructive collaborations between Indian IT firms and global AI leaders, such as the strategic partnership between Infosys and Anthropic, and improvement in earnings in the sector will be crucial to restore FPI interest in the sector, according to three analysts.

Also Read

artificial intelligence, AI,

Future AI models may lie to appear safe in tests, OpenAI study warns

Codex Windows app

Following macOS release, OpenAI launches Codex app for Windows: What's new

TCS

TCS in 'advanced' talks for more AI data centers in India as demand rises

Meta

Contractors used to review smart glasses data and content, says Meta

OpenAI rolls out GPT 5.3 in ChatGPT (Image: OpenAI)

OpenAI releases GPT-5.3 Instant in ChatGPT: Here's how it's different

Yet, February was not a one-way risk-off story. FPIs rotated aggressively into other pockets of the market, lifting overall inflows to ₹226,15 crore, the highest in 17 months since ​September 2024.

The rebound in broader foreign appetite was fueled by improving corporate earnings and easing trade ‌tensions after India sealed a key trade deal with the European Union and an interim framework for an agreement with the US.

Sectors such as capital ​goods, financials, ‌metals, and energy drew strong foreign buying, supported by improving earnings despite a one-time hit ‌from new labour codes.

AlphaGrep's Gupta said that while sturdier earnings and trade progress help the long game, the FPI comeback is likely to be gradual, highly sensitive ‌to ​geopolitics and external ​shocks.

That fragility is already showing.

FPIs net sold ₹17,570 crore of shares in just four sessions in March as the escalating US-Israeli war with ‌Iran spiked oil ​prices and squeezed global risk appetite.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 6, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 600 points, Nifty near day's low; Realty, bank stocks weigh

dividend stocks

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: IRFC , 9 others to remain in focus next week

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Defence stocks surge; Nifty India Defence hits 7-mth high, up 6% in 2 days

IRCON International, RVNL shares rally

IRCON International, RVNL shares rally up to 12% on merger reports

Nifty gap-down open history suggests more pain for markets ahead: SAMCO Securities.

Gap down opens! History shows Nifty bottom yet to arrive: SAMCO Securities

Topics : foreign investment foreign investments in India IT stocks information technology artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance