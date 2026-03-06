Friday, March 06, 2026 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PB Fintech shares fall 3% after multiple block deals in early trade

PB Fintech shares fall 3% after multiple block deals in early trade

PB Fintech shares fell after about 4.84 million shares, or 1.05 per cent equity, changed hands on NSE, according to Bloomberg data

PB Fintech

PB Fintech shares

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 11:49 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Shares of  PB Fintech Ltd. fell over 3 per cent on Friday after around 4.84 million shares changed hands in early trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) through three block deals.
 
The company's stock fell as much as 3.25 per cent during the day to ₹1,466.2 per share, the steepest intraday decline since February 27 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.9 per cent lower at ₹1,428.2 apiece, compared to a 0.67 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:19 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade at 30 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 21.7 per cent this year, compared to a 5.6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. PB Fintech has a total market capitalisation of ₹66,072.57 crore. 
 

PB Fintech shares fall after block trade

PB Fintech shares fell after about 4.84 million shares, or 1.05 per cent equity, changed hands on NSE, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. 
 
Earlier, the news agency reported, citing an IFR report, that Tencent Cloud is selling shares worth ₹690 crore through a club deal at ₹1,435 per share. As of the December quarter, Tencent Cloud Europe B.V. held a 2.09 per cent stake, according to shareholding data on the BSE. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 6, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 430 points, Nifty above 24,600; SMIDs mixed, bank stocks weigh

Nifty gap-down open history suggests more pain for markets ahead: SAMCO Securities.

Gap down opens! History shows Nifty bottom yet to arrive: SAMCO Securities

Impact of Iran war on Oil and Gas sector

West Asia war: RIL to benefit, OMCs, CGDs may face margin hit, says Nomura

Garden Reach share price in focus

Garden Reach shares jump 6% on signing MoU with Kalyani Strategic Systems

reliance, reliance industries

Reliance Industries shares gain 2% on US waiver for Russian oil purchase

 
Last month, the company cancelled its board meeting to consider a fundraise through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), for inorganic expansion in the international market. Analysts had flagged risks associated with unrelated diversification.   ALSO READ: Gold outlook | Silver outlook Stock Market LIVE

PB Fintech Q3 results 

The parent company of Policybazaar posted 165 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to ₹189 crore in the October–December quarter of FY26 (Q3 FY26) from ₹71 crore in Q3 FY25, aided by healthy growth in revenue.
 
The operating revenue of the company rose by 37 per cent to ₹1,771 crore from ₹1,291.6 crore in the same period last year, owing to an improvement in margins. The margin of the company stood at 11 per cent in the quarter, compared to 6 per cent last year.
 

More From This Section

Belrise Industries

Belrise Industries zooms 101% in 9 months; hits record high in weak market

Oversold stocks to buy: Analyst suggests IRCTC, SRF, DLF, Mazagon Dock and Container Corporation.

IRCTC, Mazagon, DLF among 5 stocks with up to 19% upside potential: Analyst

Nomura bets big on realty sector

Nomura bets big on realty; Prestige Estates, Lodha, ABREL, Oberoi top picks

Shipdock by HSL

Shipbuilding stocks in focus: Mazagon Dock soars 18% in 2 days; here's why

Crompton Greaves share price today

Crompton Greaves outperforms in weak market; Motilal Oswal sees 40% upside

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Policybazaar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance