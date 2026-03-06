PB Fintech shares fall 3% after multiple block deals in early trade

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd. fell over 3 per cent on Friday after around 4.84 million shares changed hands in early trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) through three block deals.

The company's stock fell as much as 3.25 per cent during the day to ₹1,466.2 per share, the steepest intraday decline since February 27 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.9 per cent lower at ₹1,428.2 apiece, compared to a 0.67 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:19 AM.

Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade at 30 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 21.7 per cent this year, compared to a 5.6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. PB Fintech has a total market capitalisation of ₹66,072.57 crore.

PB Fintech shares fall after block trade

PB Fintech shares fell after about 4.84 million shares, or 1.05 per cent equity, changed hands on NSE, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Earlier, the news agency reported, citing an IFR report, that Tencent Cloud is selling shares worth ₹690 crore through a club deal at ₹1,435 per share. As of the December quarter, Tencent Cloud Europe B.V. held a 2.09 per cent stake, according to shareholding data on the BSE.

Last month, the company cancelled its board meeting to consider a fundraise through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), for inorganic expansion in the international market. Analysts had flagged risks associated with unrelated diversification.

PB Fintech Q3 results

The parent company of Policybazaar posted 165 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to ₹189 crore in the October–December quarter of FY26 (Q3 FY26) from ₹71 crore in Q3 FY25, aided by healthy growth in revenue.

The operating revenue of the company rose by 37 per cent to ₹1,771 crore from ₹1,291.6 crore in the same period last year, owing to an improvement in margins. The margin of the company stood at 11 per cent in the quarter, compared to 6 per cent last year.