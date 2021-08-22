Interest rate hike worries weigh on banking and PSU debt funds

Concerns on an interest rate hike in the coming months have impacted the flows into the banking and public sector undertaking (PSU) debt funds. Participants in the mutual fund (MF) industry also say that changes in the valuations of perpetual bonds by the Securities and Exchange Borad of India (Sebi) is also one of the reasons for outflows from the banking and PSU debt category.

Since the start of the current financial year till July, banking and PSU debt funds have seen outflows of Rs 1,247.44 crore. In the last six months, the category has seen net outflows of over Rs 9,400 crore, shows ...