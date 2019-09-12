InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet are ready to fly higher, show charts

At a time when the benchmark indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 -- are hovering around 37,200 and 11,000 levels and have remained mostly flat thus fgar in September, aviation stocks such as InterGlobe Aviation (parent company of IndiGo) and SpiceJet are showing a decent formation on the technical charts.

While InterGlobe Aviation is heading towards a new all time high, SpiceJet has managed to absorb selling pressure at around Rs 150 levels from April this year. ALSO READ: Airfares set to rise 7-9% as Jet Airways crisis squeezes capacity additions Here's how these two ...