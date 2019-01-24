InterGlobe Aviation, Biocon, Vodafone-Idea and USL top stocks to track

The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 29.50 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 10,870.50 at 08:30 am, signalling positive start for the domestic stocks on Thursday. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were dull amid concerns over global growth. US stocks ended higher in the overnight trade.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation, owner of India's biggest airline by market share IndiGo, said its third-quarter profit slumped 75 per cent to Rs 191 crore, dragged down by higher crude prices and intense competition.

Earnings today: Nearly 75 companies including YES Bank, UltraTech Cement, Biocon, Reliance Power, PNB Housing Finance, PVR and Kamdhenu are slated to announce their December quarter results later in the day.

Bharti Infratel: The tower company on Wednesday posted an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 648 crore for December quarter. The company said the consolidation phase in the Indian telecom industry along with exits of co-locations (exit of tenants from common mobile towers) is largely over.

Britannia: Britannia Industries could soon make its way into the benchmark Nifty 50 index. According to an analysis by ICICI Direct, oil marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) or telecom tower company Bharti Infratel could be excluded from the index to make way for the Wadia group flagship firm.



Pidilite Industries: The company in its December quarter results reported sales growth of 19.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,848.3 crore led by 22 per cent growth in consumer & bazaar segment and 6 per cent growth In industrial product segment. On standalone basis, the company reported a sales growth of 15.5 per cent led by 11 per cent volume growth.



The company reported steady revenue growth of 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 111.1 crore. The strong revenue growth can be attributed to shift in festive season from Q2FY19 to Q3FY19 and low base effect. The topline growth was mainly driven by volume growth of 21.8 per cent YoY to 11.6 lakh pieces, while realisations de-grew 3.4 per cent YoY to Rs 961 per piece.

Vodafone-Idea: Vodafone Idea plans to raise as much as Rs 25,000 crore ($3.5 billion) via a rights offering to help India’s largest mobile-phone carrier fend off Asia’s richest man, who continues to roil the industry by providing 4G Internet at prices that would drive most carriers bankrupt in other countries.

Ujjivan: Financial Services, which holds 100 per cent stake in Small Finance Bank, has posted a net profit of Rs 45.2 crore in the third quarter ended Dece­mber 2018 as against Rs 29.3 crore in Q3FY18. “The healthy net interest margin (11.8 per cent) helped to increase profits,” MD and CEO Samit Ghosh said.

United Spirits: Liquor giant United Spirits reported about 43 per cent surge in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of its premium alcohol brands. The company posted a net profit of Rs 192 crore ($26.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, compared with Rs 135 crore a year earlier, said United Spirits, which is majority owned by the world’s largest liquor company, Diageo.