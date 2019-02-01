Interim Budget a roadmap for planning long-term investments: Deven Choksey

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal pledged Rs 75,000 crore to support farm incomes and reduced the tax burden for middle class voters on Friday, hoping to refind favour with its last budget before a general election. The budget proposals also reduced the burden for the middle class, by raising the income tax threshold from 250,000 rupees to 500,000. Many of the measures were aimed at putting money into pockets quickly.

Here's what Deven Choksey, Managing Director, KR Choksey Investment Managers, have to say on the proposals -

On Rural India

The government announced a total of Rs 1,35,000 crore stimulus for Rural India, where Rs 75,000 crore package has been allocated for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under the scheme, 12 crore farmer families will get Rs 6,000 per annum. This apart, 60,000 crore fund has been set aside for MNREGA scheme. In addition, the FM also announced interest rate subvention and incentive schemes to farmers for loan repayment. As a result, FMCG and consumer durable and farm input providers will benefit from a slew of schemes announced.

On Govt e-Market Place Platform

The government announced Govt e-Market Place Platform has transacted 17,500 crores of transactions and all PSUs and government organisations will now be required to buy from GeM. This way, government saves between 25-38 per cent on purchase of goods. Infibeam stands to benefit as they have provided the platform to the government. The company earns 10 basis points per transaction revenue, on every transaction done on GeM platform. Estimated volume on GeM could be 700,000 - 800,000 lakh crore per annum.

On digital villages

The proposal to create one lakh new digital villages in the next five years will boost companies such as Sterlite Technologies, Reliance Jio.

On

It's a fantastic roadmap for investors, corporates for planning their investments. 10-year vision statement is first time in India by the government. It's a very powerful drive to lift India to $10 trillion economy.

On Capital gains tax exemption

Capital Gain Exemption under 54 EA of Rs 2 crore (one time) - for buying the second house should boost demand for housing sector and housing finance companies.

Market Outlook

2019 is the election year and are going sideways on the lack of clarity and confidence. Study shows broader markets, Sensex and all sectors in the Pre-election months (Jan - May) and post-election period (June - December) have delivered stellar returns regardless of the outcome of general elections.

Sectorally, auto & auto ancillary, banking & financial Services, capital Goods & information technology (IT) have all delivered between 25 per cent and 35 per cent returns in the said periods.

(Compiled by Swati Verma)