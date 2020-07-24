International gold price flirting with all-time high seen nine years ago

in international market are flirting with all-time high levels seen nine years ago. In 2011, gold closed at its highest level ever of $1,900.2 an ounce after hitting $1,920 in intra-day trade. Last night on Comex (US), gold futures closed at an all-time high of $1,890, surpassing the previous closing high of $1,888.7 an ounce on August 2011. Market players are expecting the metal to hit an all-time high price at any time, as the current price level isn't too far away.

In Mumbai's physical market, standard gold closed 0.8 per cent up to reach another high of Rs 50,919 per 10 grams. silver closed 1.5 per cent lower at Rs 59,885 a kilo.

China ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu on Friday, responding to a US demand this week that China shut its Houston office. The rising tension between the two nations has weakened the dollar index, while disappointing US Jobless claims data has also pushed to trade higher.

Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, CEO, Commtrendz Risk Management Services said, “Gold and silver have been buoyed mostly by the rising rift between US and China, and the huge stimulus package from Europe and US. And specifically in the US, there is talk of further stimulus. In such a scenario, asset prices are expected to rise and fuel inflation. And a proven inflation hedge is gold. Silver too is preferred as it is cheaper than gold. Base metals and energy prices are still struggling at high prices due to lack of demand.”

Thiagarajan sees the current momentum continuing for some months with some profit booking. Jewellers are cautious about prices, though. One of them said on conditions of anonymity that the market is looking overbought and can correct once the all-time high target is achieved. Rising gold short positions or lower net long positions on CFTC since the past 4 weeks also point to overbought positions. Gold short positions were at a four-week high of 41,543 lots on July 17, while rising long positions were taking prices higher. Profit booking could happen any time and is expected to be sharper.

Tapan Patel, senior commodity analyst with HDFC securities said, “We expect to trade up with resistance at $1,920 (an ounce) and support at $1,885.”

Domestic physical demand, however, has remained largely confined to investments. In rural areas there is some demand but it is still only 30-40 per cent of last year’s demand. The high gold price has given some cushion to many small and medium-sized jewellers who melted excess stocks of ornaments and repaid bank loans and gold metal loans.

On the impact of rising prices on gold demand, T S Kalyanaraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “with prices rising, gold has emerged as a preferred investment option for Indians. Gold jewellery demand for weddings is expected to be better as other wedding-related expenses on venue, catering, etc. have reduced and customers have more disposable incomes at their end, which is now being allocated to investing in gold jewellery. Furthermore, we have witnessed a surge in consumers visiting standalone showrooms than one situated in marketplace. Consumers are also increasingly exchanging old jewellery for new.”

Globally, demand from instuitional players is very good. Data for June suggests that in first half of 2020, inflows in ETFs are at a record high of 734 tonnes. This is an important indication for gold investors who have pumped in record money in gold exchange-traded funds this year globally. In India too ETFs have been getting fresh inflows since April, and overall AUMs are also at a multi-year high.

The price of silver is also rising but some profit-booking has begun. Silver is a high beta commodity and its price ratio with respect to gold has fallen and is now at 83, and a tad above a strong support level of 80. If the ratio falls below that, there will be a sharp increase in the price of the white metal.

Nigam Arora, Author of Arora report and prominent US-based analyst, rated gold and silver as neutral in the short-term. However, over the medium and long term he gave a positive rating while on a very long-term basis he is extremely bullish on bullion.