JUST IN
Foreign MF investors stay put despite deep corrections in markets
Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales
Q3 results preview: FMCG companies may see strong revenue growth
Oil firms making Rs 10 a litre profit on petrol, Rs 6.5 loss on diesel
Q3 results preview: Strong tender activity to aid capital goods firms
Indian shares drop 1% on earnings as US data indicates rise in Fed rate
Sigachi Industries zooms 19% as board plans to mull fund raising plan
Dabur India falls 4% after Q3 update hints high inflation to dent margins
Landmark Cars hits new high after weak debut; surges 17% in two days
Stock of this SME company has zoomed 70% in 10 days after a stellar debut
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Investors stay put in overseas funds despite deep corrections in markets

Maturity in dealing with equities, taxation likely reasons as schemes see positive flows even after 25-35% correction

Topics
mutual fund industry | Global Markets | Indian investors

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Mutual Fund

Indian investors with allocations in international mutual fund (MF) schemes remained unfazed by the deep corrections in global markets in 2022.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mutual fund industry

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 20:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.