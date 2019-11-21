Internet IPOs: How long before the Unicorn startups show up?

Startup IPOs are coming, or so it may seem from the public admissions of Freshworks, Delhivery, Ola, Oyo, PolicyBazaar, PepperFry and Quikr— “unicorns” that have built large-scale businesses over the internet.

Some of these will probably list, but the sentiment for broader internet IPOs in India is divided, according to half a dozen experts interviewed, past trends, global sentiment, and investor appetite. The biggest hold-up is, as one executive puts it, “why do you need to IPO at all?” Currently, the Indian startup space is plush with private ...