Introduction of Weekly settlement for Nifty contracts a boost for punters

The introduction of weekly settlement for Nifty contracts from February 11 will help punters hedge their bets better against market volatility ahead of the national elections. Bank Nifty options were introduced last year and have become popular with traders wanting to take a short-term bet.

The premium for weekly options contracts is lower than monthly contracts due to less time value. The premium of any option consists of two components: Its intrinsic value and time value. In options trading, time value refers to the portion of an option’s premium that is attributable ...