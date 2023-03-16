Invesco Mutual Fund launches two target maturity debt index funds

Mutual Fund has launched of two target maturity debt index funds – India Nifty G-sec Jul 2027 Index Fund (underlying index Nifty G-sec Jul 2027 Index) and India Nifty G-sec Sep 2032 scheme (underlying index Nifty G-sec Sep 2032 Index).

The funds will invest between 95 per cent and 100 per cent of its net assets in government securities.

Invesco India Nifty G-sec Jul 2027 Index Fund will mature on July 30, 2027 and Invesco India Nifty G-sec Sep 2032 Index Fund will have maturity on September 30, 2032.

Taher Badshah, Chief Investment Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund said, “With central banks steering towards the end of rate hike cycle, Indian fixed income market has come to an inflection point with risk-reward turning favourable for investors. The sharp increase in interest rates over the past one year now warrants for increased allocation towards Fixed Income as an asset class that has the potential of generating meaningful income. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our target maturity index funds. These funds have been carefully designed to capitalise on the prevailing high interest rates in the market and are particularly suited to investors with a specific financial goal that aligns with the fund’s maturity timeline and superior asset quality.”