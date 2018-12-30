Investing in mid-cap is likely to be a roller-coaster ride in 2019: Experts

In a growth market like India, chasing outperformance often sends investors looking for ideas in the mid- and small-cap space. However, as mid-caps end 2018 with their worst seven-year performance; fund managers' ability to beat benchmarks (also called alpha) is facing some serious questions.

While 2019 is likely to remain volatile, fund managers say the correction opens up opportunities as quality names had run up into ‘overvalued’ territory. In 2018, the Nifty Midcap 100 saw a 16 per cent fall after recouping some of its losses. In the same period, the Nifty 50 ...