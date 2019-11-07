Investment in Category-II AIFs saw five-fold increase in 3 years: Sebi data

Investment by funds in the same category as the real estate relief fund that the Finance Minister announced on Wednesday has more than quintupled over the past three years. The value of Category II alternative investment funds rose from Rs 13,776 crore in June 2016 to Rs 74,817 crore in June this year, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s quarterly data.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government will also set up a Category II AIF. The fund will also look to draw investment from sovereign and pension funds in addition to its domestic ...