JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

RIL, HUL, Tech Mahindra: Here's how to trade these stocks post Q4 results
Business Standard

Investor wealth plummets Rs 5.15 trillion in early trade as Sensex plunges

ICICI Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling nearly 9 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and HDFC

Topics
Investor Wealth

Agencies  |  Mumbai 

tax, cash, fund, returns, savings, investment, investors, rupee,
The BSE barometer tanked 1,752.55 points to a low of 31,965.07 in early trading session

Investors witnessed a wealth erosion of Rs 5.15 trillion in BSE-listed companies in morning trade on Monday tracking heavy selloff in the market, with benchmark Sensex plunging over 1,700 points.

The BSE barometer tanked 1,752.55 points to a low of 31,965.07 in early trading session, news agency PTI reported.

Led by the weak trend in the equity market, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 5,15,308.99 crore to Rs 1,24,26,311.83 crore.

ALSO READ: MARKET LIVE: Sensex plunges 1,700 points; Bharti Airtel gains 3%

ICICI Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, tumbling nearly 9 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and HDFC.

Sun Pharma was the sole gainer in the BSE index.

Selloff in other Asian equities also played major lower in dragging sentiments lower.

During the last week that was holiday-shortened, the BSE barometer rallied 2,390.40 points or 7.63 per cent.
First Published: Mon, May 04 2020. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU