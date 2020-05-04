JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks 500 points; RIL, HUL, Tech Mahindra in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian equity markets is likely to open gap-down today, tracking weak global cues. Investors will today react to some crucial developments over the extended weekend which included another US-China flare-up, the extension of lockdown, and some crucial corporate results.

Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, and Tech Mahindra will be in focus in today's session. Reliance Industries announced its Q4 earnings after the market hours on Thursday and reported a 38.73 per cent year-on-year drop in its consolidated profit. The conglomerate also said it would raise Rs 53,125 crore through a rights issue.

On the macro front, Markit Manufacturing data for April will be released today.

Investors will also react to auto firms' April sales figures which nosedived amid the lockdown. While Eicher Motors April auto sales plunged 98 per cent, Maruti Suzuki reported zero sales in domestic market. 

GLOBAL CUES
 
As for the global cues, Asian indices fell in thin early trade today, with China and Japan on holiday. Australia’s benchmark ASX 200 index fell 0.3 per cent while Hong Kong dropped over 3 per cent. South Korea's Kospi slipped over 1 per cent.

Oil prices also dipped. Brent crude futures were down 3.4 per cent at $25.54 a barrel at 7 AM.

