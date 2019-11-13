The recent economic growth indicators in India have been disappointing and have triggered a downward revision in forecast for the next financial year by a host of brokerages. ADRIAN MOWAT, chief strategist, CLSA tells Puneet Wadhwa that as things stand, he remains underweight on Indian equities.

Edited excerpts: What’s your view on emerging market (EM) equities? Investors are now questioning emerging markets as an asset class. We have had the longest expansion in the US economy. EMs, on the other hand, have underperformed the US, Europe and Japan since the end of the global ...