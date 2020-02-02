JUST IN
Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget is a missed chance for the markets
Business Standard

Investors' hopes dashed: Sensex tumbles 987.96 points on Budget day

There was no relief for Most sectors that had hoped for an impetus

Business Standard 

The sensex tumbled 987.96 points as the Street had little to cheer after the Budget was presented. There was no relief for Most sectors that had hoped for an impetus.

First Published: Sun, February 02 2020. 02:42 IST

