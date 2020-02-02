Investors' hopes dashed: Sensex tumbles 987.96 points on Budget day

-
ALSO READ
Power sector: Big announcements but no extra funding; half-baked schemes
Slowdown has bottomed out according to Budget, expect rebound in FY21
MARKET WRAP: Sensex tumbles almost 1,000 pts as Budget disappoints D-St
Budget 2020 LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Finance Ministry
Full text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech in LS
-
The sensex tumbled 987.96 points as the Street had little to cheer after the Budget was presented. There was no relief for Most sectors that had hoped for an impetus.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU