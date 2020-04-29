Investors in Franklin schemes may face divergence in repayment timelines

Investors in six wound-up schemes of (FT) Mutual Fund (MF) can face wide differences in timelines on receiving payments through maturities of portfolio investments, with bulk of maturities for three schemes, coming in after two years.

However, the fund house will be able to shortern the repayment timeline for investors if it can sell the underlying securities at appropriate valuations, as soon as normalcy returns in the corporate bond yields. Further, accrued coupon payments will also help to advance the investor payouts.



According to details of the maturity profiles of the six wound-up schemes, over one-third of assets get matured within two years for short-term income plan (34 per cent of assets) and credit risk fund (37 per cent).





These maturities are after adjusting for the put, call option and put option dates.



Put option allows a fund house to sell bonds back to the company at certain agreed terms. Call options allows a company to ‘call’ back its bonds and purchase it from the fund house or any investor.



For Income Opportunities Fund, the timeline can be slightly longer, as it will take three years, for close to one-third of assets to mature.



Investors exposed to dynamic accrual fund, can see shorter timeframe, as 45 per cent of assets are maturing within two years.

Of the six schemes, ultra-short bond fund and low duration fund, have bulk of maturities set in shorter time-frame. According to data, 81 per cent of assets of ultra-short bond fund will mature within two years. For the low duration fund the share is 74 per cent for the same period.