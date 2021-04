Investors look for bargain hunts as markets crash, brokers advise caution

On a day the market crashed by more than 3 per cent, brokers were inundated with queries from customers on buying opportunities and bargain hunts, especially in the large cap space. There was renewed interest in banking, IT, pharma and infrastructure stocks.

On Monday, banking, media, realty, metal and auto stocks fell the most, with the Bank Nifty falling as much as 5.1 per cent per cent. "We are getting a lot of queries from clients on what to buy. They have seen that last year too after a crash stocks delivered 30-40 per cent returns within a few weeks. Investors are ...