Investors no longer smiling as Colgate's market share worries weigh

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive India (Colgate), which had risen over 4 per cent on Wednesday after reporting better-than-expected June 2020 quarter (Q1) numbers, lost about 2 per cent in the next two trading sessions. This was due to concerns over toothpaste market share recovery.

Yes, Colgate’s better Q1 numbers have all reasons to bring cheer, including an increase in toothpaste revenue, which offered some hope of market share improvement, following around 400 basis point market share loss in three years till June 2019. The toothpaste market leader has stopped giving market ...