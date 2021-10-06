Investors pull out $790 million from EM ETFs in two weeks, shows data

withdrew money from that buy emerging market stocks and bonds last week. This was the second straight week of outflows.

US-listed emerging market (EM) that invest across developing nations, as well as those that target specific countries saw outflows totalling $263 million in the week ended October 1, compared with losses of $526.6 million in the previous week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

So far this year, inflows have totalled $38.2 billion. Taiwan had the shapest outflow of $72.3 million. India, however, saw positive inflows to the tune of $23 million.