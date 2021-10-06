Investors pull out $790 million from EM ETFs in two weeks, shows data

-
Investors withdrew money from exchange-traded funds that buy emerging market stocks and bonds last week. This was the second straight week of outflows.
US-listed emerging market (EM) ETFs that invest across developing nations, as well as those that target specific countries saw outflows totalling $263 million in the week ended October 1, compared with losses of $526.6 million in the previous week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
So far this year, inflows have totalled $38.2 billion. Taiwan had the shapest outflow of $72.3 million. India, however, saw positive inflows to the tune of $23 million.
