Investors richer in Modi's 'acche din' than under Vajpayee's 'India shining'

The have performed better under the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) Narendra Modi, as compared to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure as India’s Prime Minister (PM).

The 50 index ( as it was known then), notched up a gain of 5.7 per cent, while the lost one per cent on an absolute basis between October 13, 1999 when Vajpaee assumed charge as the PM, till May 19, 2004 when he left office, data shows.

Both these have surged a huge 55 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively under PM (till August 14 2018) – hugely outperforming the rally seen during 1999 – 2004. This is despite the two key events, demonetisation drive in 2016 and the rush to implement the goods and services tax (GST), which disrupted the economic growth momentum.

The gain under Vajpayee’s tenure, analysts say, came on the back of government’s increased focus on infrastructure development, especially roads (the golden quadrilateral, or the GQ) and pushing for big bang reforms such as the four big-ticket strategic divestments – in Bharat Aluminium and Hindustan Zinc (both to Sterlite Industries), Indian Petrochemicals Corporation (to Reliance Industries) and VSNL (to the Tata group).

Besides the reform / policy measures under the Modi’s regime, a key factor that drove higher has been flows – both domestic and foreign – into the equity That apart, India was a favourite among the foreign investors in the emerging market pack given the health of the other major global economies.

“ has been good with reforms as well and opened foreign direct investment (FDI) avenues, such as in insurance and aviation. Demonetisation, though a drastic step, was seen as a measure to tackle the menace of black money. Investors saw this in a positive light.

The reforms undertaken till now got retail investors and mutual funds, too, to invest in equities as an asset class. This crucial aspect of financialisation was missing in the government,” explains G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director at Equinomics Research.

And the numbers prove him right.

While (FIIs) had pumped in around Rs 717 billion in Vajpayee’s tenure, they have invested over Rs 1406 billion during May 26, 2014 till August 14, as per official data. Mutual funds, on the other hand, which withdrew a net Rs 66.5 billion in Vajpayee’s tenure have put in a huge Rs 3,474 billion under

Going ahead, Jan Dehn, head of research at Ashmore Investment Management expects flows to emerging markets to pick up pace. India, he says, will get a share of these, but less than what it deserves due to the outdated capital controls still in place in the country.

Though the jury may still be out on how effective the policies and governance has been under both these regimes, stock market investors surely have seen acche din under Modi.

INDIA SHINING vs ACCHE DIN VAJPAYEE MODI 12-Oct-99 19-May-04 Change (%) 23-May-14 16-Aug-18 Change (%) Nifty 1483 1567 5.7 7367 11385 54.5 Sensex 5057 5006 -1.0 24693 37663 52.5 NetFII investment (Rs bn) 717 1406 Net Mutual Fund investment (Rs bn) -66.5 3474

Data compiled by BS Research Bureau