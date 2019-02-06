Investors should split large-cap allocation between active, passive funds

Mutual fund investors, both in debt or equity, are in a quandary today. The category average returns from their systematic investment plans (SIPs) in actively managed large-cap funds over the past one year stands at -1.39 per cent.

An investor in a Nifty 50 index fund would, on the other hand, have made 4.39 per cent (category average return). On the fixed-income side, net asset values (NAVs) of many debt funds have been hit by events surrounding Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), Zee and DHFL groups. A lot of investors would be worried, and seeking advice if they ...