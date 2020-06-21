Investors to monitor geopolitical developments, Covid-19 trends: Analysts

Geopolitical developments and trend in Covid-19 cases will set the tone for equity this week, analysts said, adding that with no major events scheduled, indices may consolidate.

"Going ahead, we expect the market momentum to continue in the near term on back of changed sentiments and improved liquidity. Apart from global cues and development around geopolitical tensions, the monthly F&O expiry would be some of the key monitorable," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

According to analysts, besides stock-specific action, trend in global markets, and foreign fund movement would also dictate sentiments.

Rupee-dollar dynamics and crude oil movement would also be key factors to watch, they added.





ALSO READ: FPIs infuse Rs 17,985 cr in June amid increasing liquidity, risk appetite

"Given that there are no major scheduled events both locally as well as globally, indices are expected to consolidate and move sideways. Across the world, are trying to decode how the easing of lockdown restrictions will help revive economic demand.

"However, the current response seems to be a mixed bag across the world and foresight remains blurry as to how quickly the revival in economies pan out. It insinuates a long drawn journey which ultimately will be reflected in the stock prices," said Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

During the past week, the Sensex rallied 950.85 points or 2.81 per cent.

Eight days after recording 300,000 Covid-19 cases, India went past the 4,00,000-mark on Sunday with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254, according to Union Health Ministry data.