Investors' wealth tumbles by Rs 1.56 trillion amid massive sell-off

-
ALSO READ
Investor wealth erodes by Rs 3.25 trillion as equity markets crash
Investor wealth plummets Rs 5.15 trillion in early trade as Sensex plunges
Investor wealth declines by Rs 2.36 trn as domestic markets close in red
Nifty's love for 11,200 levels in July: Where are the markets headed?
These two stocks have doubled investor wealth in less than 3 months
-
Investors' wealth plunged by Rs 1.56 lakh crore on Wednesday as markets witnessed a massive sell-off amid muted global sentiments.
The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 599.64 points or 1.48 per cent lower to end the day at 39,922.46 points.
During the day, the index plunged 747.5 points to 39,774.60. Following the selloff in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped by Rs 1,56,739.58 crore to Rs 1,58,22,119.75 crore.
"Markets traded under pressure and lost over a per cent. After the flat start, the benchmark gradually inched lower amid muted global sentiments due to rising cases in US and Europe," Ajit Mishra, VP (Research) at Religare Broking Ltd, said.
IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, declining 3.45 per cent, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank.
BSE bankex, finance and metal indices fell up to 2.28 per cent while telecom and capital goods indices climbed as much as 2.90 per cent.
In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices dipped up to 0.93 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU